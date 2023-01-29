 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Candidates work for the constituents

Campaigning for office ... I know it's election time and you believe your loyalty belongs to your party. I would like to remind you that candidates work for their constituents.

I think your party loyalty is a fine thing, but you can’t ignore your primary function is for the people who elected you. Those who elected you work for a living and cannot campaign on company time, or go golfing on company time. It’s against the company rules.

That’s why I’m writing this letter. I believe the rules I have to abide by should also apply to elected officials, too. I think there wouldn’t be so much gridlock in D.C. if elected officials would keep their noses to the grindstone.

Your sense of duty seems to be shifted from the work you were elected to do to the work of campaigning. Do your campaigning on your free time not the taxpayer.

Marcel Thomas, Hobart

