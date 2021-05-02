LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Cartoonist need not justify satire

In response to the recent piece critical of a satirical image of a badge created by cartoonist Clay Bennett with the wording "Judge, Jury and Executioner" which appeared in The Times Forum page on April 18, the writer took offense to Bennett’s image of the “badge” and insisted that Bennett, show “the evidence/facts that support this statement.”

Bennett’s work was obviously satire, which by dictionary definition defines the purpose of satire as “its greater purpose is often constructive social criticism, using wit to draw attention to both particular and wider issues in society.”

Bennett is a highly acclaimed American editorial cartoonist who received the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning. Bennett has no obligation whatsoever to “show evidence in support of his evidence/facts that support this statement.” The words "Judge, Jury and Executioner" on the badge were obviously in reference to the many recent police killings of people around the country, notably the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck while handcuffed behind his back and laying on the street.