LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Casino should prohibit smoking


There are some billboards up in Gary that push for the new casino to be smoke-free. This would be so great to see! I didn't realize until a quick Google search that you could still smoke indoors but I think that's because I travel so much to Chicago where there's no smoking indoors.

I think more folks should realize how much damage working in a smoky environment can be on your overall health. With this being a brand new casino, I am shocked that they plan on opening this year and allow smoking inside! You would think an outdoor patio would have been built with the emphasis on health this year due to COVID-19.

I hope come May, that the new Gary casino decides to open smoke-free. How awful it must be for hospitality workers to deal with secondhand smoke!

Do the right thing!

Tanya Gonzalez, Gary

