Hammond voters have the chance on May 2 to elect to the city council a proven advocate for our citizens. For too long the council has been a go along to get along body. There's little if any questioning of what the administration proposes, and for the most part council members look like cheerleaders for the mayor's office.

Robert Markovich has a proven record of looking over agendas and doing line by line questioning of things that might not be in the best interest of Hammond citizens. This is what a council person is intended to do. It's not disrespectful of the administration to do this. This is why we have a city council.

Any long-time resident of Hammond can remember Bob Markovich not being afraid to point out questionable line items in proposals that no other council person would touch. In being a council member-at-large Bob can work on issues that effect citizens from one end of this city to the other.

Vote Bob Markovich on May 2.

Leon Gamino, Hammond