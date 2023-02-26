In these conditions, windmills, solar panels, are useless. Yet our government is pushing NIPSCO and COMED to close the power plants and use these sources for our electricity.

Chicago and Northwest Indiana became the industrial center of America due to Lake Michigan for clean water and coal/oil power plants for power. Industrial plants never had to worry about a lack of power. This secured every one's employment. America needs a common sense person in charge to change the direction of our energy sources.