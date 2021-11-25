 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Charging stations nobody needs
The South Shore Clean Cities in conjunction with the bloated federal spending bill have solved a problem where none existed previously. Electric vehicle charging stations will be coming to an area near you. Not that the existing EV stations are being fully utilized, but just in case you were thinking of buying a new $45K+ Tesla, you'll be able to find a charging station.

Last spring, a columnist extolling the virtues of EV's, apparently drove to Florida. They conveniently left out how long it took. With a 300 mile range, you might want to take some extra vacation time.

Bill Finik, Valparaiso

