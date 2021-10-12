LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Charter school public in name only

In the Oct. 6 Times Opinion page, Carol Burris, executive director of the Network for Public Education, explained the many ways private management companies garner huge profits from state and federal tax dollars. In the Oct. 7, Times Opinion page, Nina Rees, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, took offense to individual charter schools being characterized as “for-profit” public schools. Her point was that despite charter schools being sponsored by for-profit management companies, the schools themselves are nonprofit and therefore are truly public schools.

No one is claiming that individual charter schools, their teachers, their administrators, are somehow making undisclosed ludicrous profit. Just the opposite, individual charter schools have been purposely created to be low cost alternatives to traditional public schools.

Charter management companies, on the other hand, as Ms. Burris points out, are making ludicrous profit from state tax dollars all of which is hidden from the public due to legislative protection.

Individual charter schools are publicly funded, privately operated, and they are not truly public. They are public in name only.

Tony Lux, Crown Point

