LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Cigarettes today; fast food in future?

Cigarettes today; fast food in future?
Cigarettes today; fast food in future?

Smokers or not, we should all be concerned about Indiana legislators proposing a $1 to $2 tax increase on a pack of cigarettes. Frankly, this is about state revenue and very little about public health.

Since only 1 in 5 Hoosiers smoke I guess maybe their power at the polls is negligible. Proponent legislators explain that tobacco use causes excessive health care costs, a burden we citizens carry, yet the tax revenue raised will not go to the care of smokers but to the general fund used mostly for myriad other government programs.

If the prime motivation is our health, how about a hefty tax on double cheeseburgers and soda pop? Maybe donuts and sodium-laden processed foods?

Believe the health care costs associated with obesity, diabetes and heart disease they cause far outweighs a minority of Hoosiers smoking an occasional cigarette.

I guess the majority of voters pull through the fast food drive up so they are immune from government efforts to tax their choices and control their lifestyles.

Maybe not for long!

Chuck Grelecki, Crown Point

