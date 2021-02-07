LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Climate activists hail GHG stance

In Tuesday's edition of The Times, Joseph Pete reported on Cleveland-Cliffs' plans for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction. The investments they promise to make to reduce GHG emissions will help the environment. But the investments also help jobs in Northwest Indiana because they will keep Cleveland-Cliffs globally competitive.

In the report that Mr. Pete referenced, Cleveland-Cliffs calls for public policies that level the global playing field and include "stringent border adjustment mechanisms." Citizens Climate Lobby endorses just such an approach to carbon pricing in the "Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act." Indiana's congressional leaders — Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun — are on record searching for bipartisan solutions and protecting the environment. Cleveland-Cliffs' CEO Lourenco Goncalves said "one of the most important issues impact our planet is climate change." Call or write your representatives to let them know you agree!