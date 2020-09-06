LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate, COVID-19 alarmists advocate an absurd agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"A change in our climate is taking place ... snows are less frequent and less deep. The change has produced an unfortunate fluctuation between heat and cold ... very fatal to fruits."

Are these the words of a left-wing activist, possibly that dramatic young lady from Sweden?

Actually, the author was Thomas Jefferson, writing in 1799. And, as always, nature's awesome cycle corrected itself.

And there's good news for the kids! Extensive research by University of Victoria professor Susan Crockford proves that the polar bear population is thriving. Unfortunately, she was fired (May, 2019) for challenging the radical religion of climate change. Thus, the indoctrination of our young people, from kindergarten to college, will continue.

And after the shocking false predictions this past March from the Imperial College of England, warning of 2.2 million U.S. deaths from COVID-19, why should we trust the climate alarmists' predictions of doom?

Beware: The Biden-Harris "Green New Deal" energy plan will impose massive new taxes, crippling our economy, with strict limits on driving, heating, AC, and water usage in our homes ... for starters. The Democrats already tried it, in the Waxman-Markey bill from June 2009, which failed, thanks to Republican opposition in Congress.