LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Climate legislation a win for farmers

Last week we were thrilled to witness the introduction of first of its kind legislation that will improve farmers’ ability to capture and store greenhouse gases on the lands they work, and reduce pollution in the atmosphere.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act is not only a great support to farmers, ranchers and foresters as they work to fight climate change and protect their lands, but also a heartening bipartisan collaboration across the aisle that acknowledges the importance of building a brighter future for rural communities.

We need this legislation now more than ever because as the most recent science from Audubon shows, migratory shorebirds like the Spotted Sandpiper could be faced with extinction if global average temperatures continue to rise. We have no doubt that such a threat to birds is bad news for us, too. Working strategically to reduce greenhouse gases in the air can go a long way to limit that warming.

Luckily, we’re now presented with an opportunity to strengthen the habitats birds love, all while ensuring a cleaner a future and a stronger economy for rural communities as they recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

We thank Sen. (Mike) Braun for this crucial legislation.

Kim Ehn, president, Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society

