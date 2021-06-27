 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Coal ash still a threat
Last year, The Times reporter Sarah Reese provided great investigative insight into the toxic coal ash present in Northwest Indiana. Unfortunately, this issue has not been resolved and still poses a threat.

Coal ash is a byproduct of coal combustion. This ash consists of a startling concoction of carcinogenic chemicals which include mercury, cadmium and arsenic. It is so potent that it cannot be put into our air and must be injected into an artificial pond to create a toxic slurry. Unfortunately, this slurry leaches into our waterways and seeps into the ground, tragically poisoning the water we drink.

Indiana State legislators ignored both bills on removing coal ash from the floodplain in Indiana, leaving this contamination to continue leaking into the groundwater, rivers, streams and Lake Michigan. Thankfully, legislation introduced to Congress would work to strengthen preventative measures to this potentially catastrophic problem. This bill is called the Ensuring of Safe Disposal of Coal Ash Act. I urge Rep. Mrvan, Sens. Braun and Young to support this legislation that takes the proper steps to ensure that utilities oversee a safe and complete closure of toxic coal ash waste pits.

Blake Gardiner, Munster

