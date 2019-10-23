Watching the Columbus Day Parade on Channel 7 Oct. 14, I was amazed as how the Italian community incorporates all the different ethnicities on the planet.
I'm quite fortunate that on June 24, 1972 I, too, became part of the Italian family. My brother Michael "Red" Pazak married an Italian beauty Mary Jo.
I like to tell the story that if it wasn't for my sister-in-law's maiden name every sports team would be in a world of hurt. It's a trainer that brings teams back to health. Mary Jo's maiden name is Trainer. I call my story the "Sound of Music" — a play on words. Get it?
James Pazak, Crown Point