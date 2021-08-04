LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Comigrations for Clifford Johnson

Congratulations are indeed in order to Clifford Johnson for his nomination to the position of United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

As his colleague in the U.S. Attorney's office's civil division for 17 1/2 years, I can attest to his outstanding career both as a manager and more importantly as a friend and attorney.

The U.S Attorney's office is not just the prosecutorial criminal division. Civil division attorneys are the primary litigation attorneys in most cases in the Northern District in which the federal government, its agencies or its officers are either plaintiffs or defendants, and the civil practice is as vital as, and more multi-faceted than, the criminal practice.

Cliff excelled in all aspects of the civil practice, and he will be the first primarily civil practice attorney to fill the position since 1985. There couldn't be a better choice for the Northern District of Indiana.

Phil Klingeberger, St. John

