I am a former employee of U.S. Steel Gary Works. Because of health issues and the mill's refusal to accommodate them, I recently tried to cash in my earned pension/buyout. I was on sick leave beforehand and requested the separation before I was released to return to work.
The company refuses to release the pension to me because the date I chose would have given me 20 years service at 50 years of age making me pension eligible for benefits beyond a buyout. Instead they attempted to post date my chosen date so I wouldn't be.
Over a two-year span, I have dealt with nothing but disrespectful bias, which fall under the ADA, age discrimination and racism laws. Only the tip of the iceberg during my tenure there which was typical behavior of this local company.
I did battle these issues through all the channels available to me, but because my health and finances were involved, I could no longer afford the battle. And by holding my payout from me, they are still attempting to have some type of hold or control of me, which is typical of the behavior I experienced during my time there.
Their mindset is you don't quit the great USS — you get fired. And if you try, to you will pay one way or another.
Emery Johnson, Gary