In the last two weeks there were two mass shootings: one in Dayton, Ohio, and another in El Paso, Texas. White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was on the ABC program "This Week" and asked to comment how Trump feels about the shootings. He stated "Trump is just as angry by this as you are and wants to do something about it just as much as everybody else does." Well, this is what Trump can do:
- Stop demonizing immigrants.
- Stop picking fights with minorities and people considered "others."
- Tell Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring up the gun control legislation that was passed by the House but has sat dormant in the Senate because McConnell won't bring it up for vote. The proposed legislation includes background checks on gun purchasers and Red Flag indicators on a national database to prevent people diagnosed with mental disorders to purchase arms.
- Have Congress renew the assault weapon ban that was a law at one time but the law was allowed to lapse.
Why are Republicans so afraid of losing money from the gun lobby that they'll not do the right thing to keep our citizens safe from domestic terrorists?
Dorrie Steele, Crown Point