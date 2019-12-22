I was appalled when Congressman Barry Loudermilk stated that Donald Trump is not allowed to face his accusers like Jesus. That is not true. He needs to take a civics class. The House is the grand jury. A case is presented to them to determine if a crime was committed. If they determine there was a crime, the case is taken to court. The Senate is the court where witnesses come forth in defense of or against the accused. The president will have his day in the Senate.
Let us also not forget Mike Kelly, who inferred that the day would live in infamy as the day Pearl Harbor was attacked. Thousands died that day and afterwards when we went to war. My father was bayoneted in the war and luckily for me survived. Also, hundreds of Japanese Americans were imprisoned as the “enemy.” To my knowledge, no one died or was imprisoned as a result of the impeachment.
These congressmen have every right to defend their president. However, Barry should get his facts straight and Mike his comparisons equal. Trump is alive and thriving in D.C. The Pearl Harbor victims are dead and the Arizona still bleeds with their blood.
Darlene Larson, Hammond