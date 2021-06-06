LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Constitution means nothing to Braun, Young

This is the oath every senator must swear before taking office:
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."
I guess the Constitution that Todd Young and Mike Braun raised their right hands and swore to support and defend means nothing to them.
Patricia Grey, Valparaiso