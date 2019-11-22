There are several states that have implemented Constitutional Carry, which is being able to carry a handgun without a permit. Indiana isn't one of them.
We need to get fingerprinted like a criminal, go through another background check and pay fees. Indiana doesn't require permits to carry an AR-15, but if I want to carry a little pea shooter revolver, God forbid! Why isn't this done with any other Amendment in the Bill of Rights? We all know police can't be everywhere. The citizens need to be able to protect themselves.
Michael Adam, Hammond