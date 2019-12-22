America’s constitutional foundation was shaken by the House’s partisan impeachment of our duly elected president.
Evidence utilized in this process was solely based on hearsay from anti-Trump witnesses who had no direct contact with the president and did not participate in the phone call. Therefore, the impeachment process was based solely on hearsay testimony that has now established a precedent for future abuses of power by the House allowing them to reject the will of the electorate by interfering in our election process. This limit of due process prevents the accused from lawfully defending themselves from the rouge House of Representatives. The Democratic leadership has in effect weaponized one branch of government in an effort to continue where the Obama Administration left off in its attempt to gain complete control of the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.
For three years we have witnessed this Soviet-style inquisition. This partisan impeachment process pushed/advanced by only Democrats tears at the fabric of our Constitution, which provides equal justice under the law and requires a legitimate chargeable offense, which is absent in the present case.
Americans have much to think about before the November 2020 elections.
Liberty is merely an election cycle away from tyranny. This impeachment process was just the beginning.
John Tomczak Jr., Hammond