LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Could Antifa, BLM be the civilian force Obama proposed?

"We need a Civilian National Security Force that's just as powerful" (as our military), said Barack Obama on July 2, 2008. What could he possibly have meant?
Now, 12 years later, the shocking video from the ongoing riots in Portland, Oregon, may answer the question. After the "peaceful" protesters leave, hordes of Black Lives Matter and "Antifa" arrive, armed with helmets, body armor and weapons. They lay siege to the city, attack the police and actually set fire to the U.S. Courthouse while people were trapped inside. Only President Trump's deployment of federal forces prevented total destruction and chaos.
Yet people who get their news from the networks or "The View" have heard nothing but lies and distortions accusing Trump of "Gestapo" tactics. Have they heard BLM leader Hawk Newsome claim, "If this country doesn't give us what we want, we will burn down the system and replace it." (June 25, 2020)? Google it and listen for yourself. But ignorance of this news, combined with hatred of the president, is clearly the Democrat's strategy.
And speaking of "The View" and its audience, I can't help recalling the great patriotic housewives of the 1940s who staffed America's factories, while their husbands and sons fought and died overseas to protect our precious liberties. How many of our current generation will vote for Joe Biden and his party, who have yet to speak out against the America-hating mobs they've helped create?
Larry Rapchak, Whiting
