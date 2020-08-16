LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Could Antifa, BLM be the civilian force Obama proposed?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We need a Civilian National Security Force that's just as powerful" (as our military), said Barack Obama on July 2, 2008. What could he possibly have meant?

Now, 12 years later, the shocking video from the ongoing riots in Portland, Oregon, may answer the question. After the "peaceful" protesters leave, hordes of Black Lives Matter and "Antifa" arrive, armed with helmets, body armor and weapons. They lay siege to the city, attack the police and actually set fire to the U.S. Courthouse while people were trapped inside. Only President Trump's deployment of federal forces prevented total destruction and chaos.

Yet people who get their news from the networks or "The View" have heard nothing but lies and distortions accusing Trump of "Gestapo" tactics. Have they heard BLM leader Hawk Newsome claim, "If this country doesn't give us what we want, we will burn down the system and replace it." (June 25, 2020)? Google it and listen for yourself. But ignorance of this news, combined with hatred of the president, is clearly the Democrat's strategy.