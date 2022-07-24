LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Could Indiana use an extra $630 million?

Illinois just announced that it boosted its economy in 2021 by an extra $630 million by attracting film and TV show productions to the state.

Could Indiana use some extra money like that? If so, then the legislature and the governor should work to end Indiana’s distinction as one of only a few states that offer no tax incentives for film, television, or other media productions.

That’s right. Only a few states, including Indiana, offer no financial incentives or assistance to make movies, TV shows, or other media (like games) in this state.

Why? Why don’t Indiana politicians want the notoriety and financial boost of modern productions? We need to ask our legislators and governor about this.

Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer