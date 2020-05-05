LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: COVID-19 crisis no justification for releasing prisoners

The prison protester should think about the victim or victims these people in prison affected by doing the crime they were committed to go to prison for, we cannot and should not release prisoners just because of a COVID-19 crisis. These men and women in prison committed crimes that they must be punished for which include some very serious crimes — molestation, rape, murder, dealing drugs.
I have no problem giving people a second chance. In fact, I have some good employees that work for me now that are ex-felons, but to release people from prison because of COVID-19 is ridiculous. It has already been proven in other states they just get out and commit another crime ... including murder.
Justice must be served and these prisoners should remain in prison.
Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!