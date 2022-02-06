LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: COVID-19 must be reined globally

Senator Manchin may have declared the Build Back Better bill dead (Nation/World, Feb. 2), but Congress should at least agree with a small part of that bill: a $1.3 billion provision to bolster global vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

It works on multiple levels. Congress has a history of bipartisan support for global health investment, including during the Trump administration. More important, COVID-19 must be reined globally or it always remains a threat to us. Countries with low vaccination rates may not always be the source of new variants, but they are likely places where those variants may become pandemic and hence globally so.

We saw this with the omicron variant in Africa, from last summer through today. Travel bans cannot hold such threats at bay for the long haul. Vaccinations can. Striking a blow against COVID-19 is an opportunity that can and should pass muster with the administration and Congress.

Oscar Lanzi, Chicago

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0