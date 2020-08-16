LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: COVID emergency's overspending just digging deeper hole

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our politicians bandy the words “trillion dollars” about as though that were pocket change.

One trillion dollars is more than $3,000 for every man, woman, and child in the United States. Our national debt is already over $24 trillion, or about $72,000 per person; that does not include the 2 trillion or so already allocated for COVID-19 relief, much less the trillions more some are demanding.

We, the people, will pay the tab, one way or another. (Taxing corporations is not the answer; they can only earn their money from the people.) Our government can take money directly from us and diminish our ability to purchase (taxation); it can, as it has done, print more money and erode the purchasing power of the dollar (inflation); it can void its debts and wreak havoc on the financial system (bankruptcy).

An emergency is a valid reason for government (as for individuals) to overspend income; but that should not be the rule, as it has been for all but 13 of the last 90 years. There is no painless solution, but we need to be judicious about emergency spending, and then stop digging this hole deeper.

Michael Yohe, Valparaiso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0