Have you ever heard of T-CPR? It means the 911 dispatcher provides the steps of CPR via the phone until the ambulance arrives. It isn’t protocol for the operator to give CPR instructions over the phone. Every minute without CPR, chances of survival drop by 10%. Immediate bystander CPR can double, even triple a victim’s chance of survival.
Thankfully, the American Heart Association championed legislation in Indiana to the strengthen the chain of survival, empowering bystanders to perform CPR.
Effective July 1, all 911 operators in Indiana will be trained in "telephone cardiopulmonary resuscitation," T-CPR, and will provide detailed instructions over the phone to someone assisting a victim during cardiac arrest. The dispatcher and caller will work together as a team, creating a better chance of survival until EMS arrives.
This can save thousands of lives in NWI.
Dave Wilkinson, COO, Strack & Van Til; board chairman, AHA