LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Critic claims Higgs candidacy shows he's out of touch

Dear Friends and Neighbors of House District 1: Does ex-Councilman Anthony Higgs think the residents of Hammond and Whiting have a short-term memory? What he doesn't seem to realize is we have not forgotten all of the disrespectful, despicable and embarrassing things he has done in the past 16 years.

He has threatened women, accused the firefighters and police of stealing money from his home. (Lucky they were wearing body cameras that proved the money was not taken.) He has also distributed mailers with false information.

His decision to run for a higher office representing more people shows he is extremely out of touch. I am appalled that he would run for state representative. He would be disastrous in that position.

When you vote, please vote for Carolyn B. Jackson for state representative District 1. She has done a great job since being elected. She represents us very well!

Paulette Kwak, Hammond

