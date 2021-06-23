LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Crown Point, Winfield must guard against gangs

As more and more subdivisions are being built in Crown Point and Winfield, we need to ensure that our communities and school systems are not destroyed by gangs and criminals that may be fleeing Chicago. This is the time for the community to stand together and demand our school board and law enforcement agencies begin to plan for an influx of gang members.

Everyone has a right to live where they want, but criminals do not have a right to take your rights away from you. How long do you think it's going to take before we start seeing gang signs in our local parks? Before we have our first shooting at Crown Point High School between gang members? Before we have police raids of homes, looking for illegal drugs and guns?

Many of us have lived in Winfield or Winfield Township for more than 20 years and now it seems almost every other vehicle has an Illinois license plate. We welcome those individuals from other states that are law abiding but we cannot allow criminals and gang members to take over our city, town and schools.

It's time for law enforcement officers to get out of their vehicles and start knocking on doors to let the citizens of Lake County know they are there to protect them.

Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point

