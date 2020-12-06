LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Cuomo church stand disregarding oath to uphold Constitution

New York's Gov Andrew Cuomo has stated that the Supreme Court's decision concerning his severe restriction on the number of people allowed to attend church services is " irrelevant." I guess he doesn't understand the way that law in our country works. The Declaration of Independence states that our rights as human beings don't come from men. They come from God. According to that document, it is the duty of government to ensure the exercise of the rights stated under the Bill of Rights. The very first Amendment to the Constitution is the right of the people to freely exercise their religious beliefs. Even though the amendment refers to Congress, Gov. Cuomo took an oath to defend the principles in that document. If he doesn't believe in God who cares. The point is that if he doesn't want to uphold his oath to defend it he needs to find a new line of work.