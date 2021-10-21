 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Curb upgrades causing more wrecks?
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Curb upgrades causing more wrecks?

2019 Letters to the editor stock

I am wondering if anyone else has considered the probability of several auto accidents occurring as a result of the recent upgrading of street curbing on Morgan Boulevard in Valparaiso. I wish I knew why they would want to pull the new curbing out into the street so far. At those intersections, it is likely that someone turning from an intersecting street will need to partially travel into the oncoming lane of Morgan in order to miss the new curb. Since the person in the oncoming lane of Morgan can't move to their right either, it's literally an accident waiting to happen. Good luck everyone.

Leland Ranger, Valparaiso

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts