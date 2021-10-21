LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Curb upgrades causing more wrecks?

I am wondering if anyone else has considered the probability of several auto accidents occurring as a result of the recent upgrading of street curbing on Morgan Boulevard in Valparaiso. I wish I knew why they would want to pull the new curbing out into the street so far. At those intersections, it is likely that someone turning from an intersecting street will need to partially travel into the oncoming lane of Morgan in order to miss the new curb. Since the person in the oncoming lane of Morgan can't move to their right either, it's literally an accident waiting to happen. Good luck everyone.