LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dancing to billionaires' tune puts U.S. in debt, uncooperative mood

Earth to Sen. Braun: To cooperate does not mean to capitulate. You and your ilk in the Senate should stop dancing to Trump's music long enough to listen to what the American people need. Stop telling us that what we need is what the billionaires want.
As for being fiscally conservative, it's a fact that Republicans are responsible for more U.S. government debt than are the Democrats.
Andrew Hunter, Valparaiso
