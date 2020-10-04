 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dancing to billionaires' tune puts U.S. in debt, uncooperative mood
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dancing to billionaires' tune puts U.S. in debt, uncooperative mood

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Earth to Sen. Braun: To cooperate does not mean to capitulate. You and your ilk in the Senate should stop dancing to Trump's music long enough to listen to what the American people need. Stop telling us that what we need is what the billionaires want.

As for being fiscally conservative, it's a fact that Republicans are responsible for more U.S. government debt than are the Democrats.

Andrew Hunter, Valparaiso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts