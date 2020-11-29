 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Day care providers need short-term relief and a long-term solution
My colleagues are dying of COVID-19. As home day care providers, we don’t have a safe place to go when the work day ends. Families depend on us to care for their children, yet every day we choose between our livelihoods and our lives.

We need immediate relief and we need long-term structural solutions.

During this stretch of “superspreader” holidays, we need flexibility to stay open or closed — as needed — while continuing to receive funds that stabilize our businesses; priority access to testing sites; and federal funding to stabilize our crumbling system.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Early Childhood Funding Commission is also on the brink of issuing its recommendations for long term systemic solutions.

I urge the governor and public officials to link arms with childcare providers and families to reimagine a new system centered on equity. The future of our children and our economy depends on it.

Patricia Twymon, Calumet City

