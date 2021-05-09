LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Deaths overstated by BLM member

Your paper seems to print a lot of articles regarding Black Lives Matter. I was especially upset with the recent article (April 21) in which Kim McGee, a member of BLM, stated: “This is one of thousands of killings by police …” That is an out and out lie. There are not “thousands of killings by police.” It implies that police are out there hunting down blacks hoping for an opportunity to kill them. Statistically, more white people than blacks are killed by police and very few are unarmed. When your paper prints lies, uninformed people believe them.