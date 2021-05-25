LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Delusional conservatives

Two Letters to the Editors printed in Sunday’s Forum section of the Times show just how delusional a large portion of “conservative” politics has become.

One suggested that the hundreds of rioters that broke into the US Capitol on Jan. 6 were a bunch of harmless tourists taking selfies as part of a field trip. What they tried to do is to intimidate Congress and keep the vice-president of the United States from counting the votes of the electoral college.

They intended to prevent the duly elected president from taking office.

The other letter writer has swallowed all the Fox News and internet conspiracy dung hook, line, and sinker that Donald Trump was robbed of 2020 election.

They think that every polling official in the US, tens of thousands of election volunteers, state governors and secretaries of state, and local and federal courts around the nation have all conspired to deny Trump a second term. This is ludicrous and it is fantasy.

It is this simple. Every single state, most run by Republicans, certified that their elections were valid and accurate. Every one of them. Biden won and Trump lost. Move on.

Sound like a conspiracy theory? Yes. And as wacky as they come.

Jim Sweeney, Schererville

