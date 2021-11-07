 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Demand for labor reversal of fortune
urgent

Just read "The Great Resignation." Very impressive. Joe Pete's points are spot on, IMHO.

People aren't too lazy to work. They just don't see the point in trading their time for tedious, thankless jobs, whatever the wage. This is especially true for women with children. Do you really want to miss seeing your kids grow up to wait tables all day and HOPE for decent tips? My favorite part is the quote about businesses extolling the virtues of supply and demand — except when there's low supply and high demand for labor.

Not so good when the shoe is on the other foot!

I'd like to see more of this on the front page.

Good job!

John Szot, Merrillville

