LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Democracy seems to elude the Dems

Democrats in Congress are bemoaning the four or five days it took for Republicans to elect a Speaker of the House. This is called democracy. A group of Congress people wanted to reform the process of legislation back to the original system of minority view on key committees and open debate of proposed laws on the floor of the House of Representatives. For years this has morphed into late night bill access and dictates to members as to which way to vote.
I thought Democrats endorsed democracy. I realize Democrats vote in lock step with party leaders. I can't recall one time when Democratic Congress people spoke out against any popular Democratic policies such as unsecured borders or exposing young children to sexual confusion and race hate in our schools. Democrat Congress people vote along with whatever party bosses demand.
For people who speak of democracy they don't seem to understand what that means.
Leon Gamino, Hammond