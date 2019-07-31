Democratic socialism works. People in Europe pay more in taxes, have universal healthcare, live longer, pay less for higher education and retire with more money saved. In Appalachia, the lifespan of white women is seriously decreasing. Our mental health system is a joke. Twenty-five percent of our mental patients are confined in prison where they actually receive mental health care until they are released, and then they are on their own. Currently, the GOP is looking to destroy the ACA (Affordable Care Act), which certainly will not make things better. Amazingly, they scream about socialism while ignoring that Medicare, Social Security and the VA are socialist in nature, along with the most expensive socialist institution in the world: our military.
Robert Rusbasan, Dyer