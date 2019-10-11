I was astounded to learn that House Republicans are forbidden from participating in the Impeachment Inquiry by the Democrats in charge. The GOP cannot subpoena or cross-examine witnesses, and Trump's lawyers are barred from the hearings.
When the president objects, the insidious Democrats scream "obstruction!" A medieval inquisition or Stalinist kangaroo court would be proud.
According to committee Republicans, last week's closed-door testimony from Ukrainian envoy Kurt Volker was helpful to the president, yet Democrats will not release the transcript.
Instead they dribble out a few cleverly selected excerpts to create the opposite impression, which the media gleefully report.
But the president continues to fight back, banning his administration from testifying until the Democrats cease their blatant abuse of power and call an official vote on impeachment. He's ready to face them whenever they decide to act within the law.
Incidentally, the U.S. unemployment rate is at a 50-year low. Thanks, Mr. President.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting