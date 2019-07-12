Assuming you watched the recent Democratic Party debate/interviews on NBC, you came away as disappointed as I did. The "offense-type" questions asked by the commentator — "What would you do" — resulted in evading and floundering responses. They filled in their time allotments by telling stories about themselves. I personally vote "person," not "party." Therefore, I find I must vote for Donald Trump in spite of his often clumsy, but successful ways. Sadly, the Democratic Party of today has clearly lost their direction.
Bill Modrak, Hobart