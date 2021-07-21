LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Democrats' policies bad for cities

It's a big mystery. Democrat run cities can't figure out why their wonderful policies can't put a stop to shootings. They like to point out the availability of guns in our country. But the one thing they won't discuss is that more conservative cities in red states don't have nearly the rate of shootings as places like Chicago, Baltimore, New York or even Portland, Oregon.

Could it be that Democrat prosecutors like Kim Foxx don't vigorously go after people charged with gun offenses even after multiple arrests? Or could it be the Cook County courts, who so much as shut down in the interest of public safety during the pandemic? Concerns about safety from a virus but not the daily carnage in the streets. Or could it be low or no cash bond for those charged?

Decades ago the death penalty was ended in many states because it was said not to be a deterrent and the justice system was considered corrupt. But that was in a time when people didn't have to worry about getting shot dead while going grocery shopping or visiting with friends in front of their own homes. The only thing killers understand is losing their own life. This is why they don't like to come up against someone who could shoot back. Which is why so much of this goes on in anti-gun Democratic cities like Chicago.

Leon Gamino, Hammond

