LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Democrats spread fear about coronavirus

On Jan. 31, the Trump administration issued a ban on travelers from China entering the U.S. Within minutes, four left-wing state governors and the media denounced Trump as "racist" and filed a lawsuit against him.

In the meantime, GOP Sen. Tom Cotton repeatedly urged the U.S. to begin developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, but was accused of "spreading panic" by a Harvard health professor, among others.

At this very same time, the Democrats were fixated on their impeachment hoax, paralyzing the entire Congress 'round the clock, making it impossible for the government to function, while they carried out their hateful vendetta against the president.

And now, as expected, they are accusing Trump of mishandling the virus situation, in order to undermine confidence in both his administration and the U.S. economy.

But here's some inspiring news from, of all people, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, which you've probably not heard. Newsom, as left-wing a politician as you will find, heaped praise on Trump, Mike Pence and the administration's response to his requests for aid in fighting the virus, saying in a March 8 news conference, "He (Trump) said everything I could have hoped for," and added, "Every single thing he said, they followed through on."