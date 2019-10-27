Well it looks like the coast is clear for Hillary to announce her new run for president. Now that the Democrats in Congress have launched a new impeachment witch hunt of Donald Trump for asking the Ukrainian government to look into possible election interference in the 2016 election here along with Vice President Joe Biden's son getting a sweetheart deal with a Ukrainian gas company.
Hillary Clinton's State Department OK'd the sale of Uranium One to a Russian company, Rosatom, and along the same time period her pet charity — The Clinton Foundation — raked in $145 million from those involved with the deal. This gave the Russians control of 20% of the uranium mined in the U.S.
With the witch hunt in progress against Trump, he is unable to have anyone look into this without the Democrats using it for grounds for impeachment because he would be accused of using his office to dig up dirt on an opponent and influencing an election.
The Democrats won't let justice or logic stand in the way of undoing the 2016 election.
Leon Gamino, Hammond