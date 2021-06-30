LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dems ignoring debt repayment

The Democratic Party’s lovefest at Wicker Park recently simply displayed their duplicity in trying to curry favor with voters. Their braggadocio was eclipsed only by the half-truths they spout to a naïve audience.

The main talking point was that "We Delivered" financial aid to the people. It takes very little effort to dole out trillions of dollars of taxpayer money, with no regard as to how to repay this debt. The Democrats believe that the government can spend unlimited sums of money with no consequences whatsoever. Can you say, "irresponsible?"

Mayor Tom McDermott crowed, “I’m proud to be a Democrat. I’m proud to be in a party that believes in facts. I’m proud to be in a party that supports union workers and puts people to work.”

Well, Tom, here are the facts: One of President Biden’s first official actions was promulgating an executive order that canceled construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline. It halted a project that would have benefited our steel mills and the Whiting BP refinery.

As for Congressman Frank Mrvan, a member of the Steel Caucus, what did we hear from him about this?