LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dems ignoring real threat to US

Democrats are now advocating that in order to buy a firearm citizens will have to pass a psychological screening by government-appointed psychologists. What I think is that politicians in Washington who vote on the way we live in this country need to be screened before they can vote on our way of life.

Maybe an intelligence test for someone like Congressman Hank Johnson who openly expressed his worry that the island of Guam could capsize if the Navy built more infrastructure on it.

Or how about a psychological test for Nancy Pelosi as to why she is so concerned about some idiots running amok in the Capitol building but saw no problem last summer when American cities burned.

Democrats want to make it harder for law obeying citizens to protect themselves but want the border wide open. As it is drugs, gangs and the victims of human trafficking are streaming over that border. What makes these idiots think that illegal guns won't follow. All you'll do is create a profitable pipeline between traffickers and criminals.

Leon Gamino, Hammond

