Dear Congressman Visclosky,
For decades you've worked to improve Northwest Indiana's economy, including your efforts to combat China's unfair trade practices. Therefore, I urge you to do the following:
1. Step up and support President Trump's trade negotiations with China. Clearly, he shares your goals, and would welcome your insights and assistance.
2. President Trump has accomplished the nearly impossible task of negotiating the USMCA agreement with Canada and Mexico — the "new NAFTA," which would be a major boon to the American economy, but which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not bring up for a vote. Why not summon the courage and work to pass this landmark bill?
Of course, any observant person knows why. Since the radical progressives now control the Democratic party, moderates such as yourself won't dare defy the authoritarian will of Pelosi to help their constituents, whose hard-earned tax dollars pay your salary, perks and benefits. No, your party is too obsessed with its impeachment folly to do anything useful.
Besides, passing a China deal or the USMCA would give Trump a major policy victory going into an election year, and the corrupt, spiteful Democratic party will never allow that.
How about it, Pete? Why not stand up to the extremists and "work across the aisle" with your GOP colleagues for the good of our economy?
Larry Rapchak, Whiting