LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dems socialism eroding morale

Giving away money earned by American taxpayers to those who choose not to work or are not even U.S. citizens is destroying the morale of our young workers. They seem to be realizing that they won't be able to support our entire population of senior citizens, illegals, and those increasingly joining the welfare state. I hear the complaints daily.

Joe Biden and his advisers are apparently trying to empty our already depleted treasury as each day passes. It seems that they are intentionally trying to destroy the U.S. economy as quickly as possible so as to bring about socialism and a guarantee of perpetual left-wing governance in our country.

The liberals must be stopped before they end the reign of the greatest country in the history of the world! We moderates are in an emergency situation of which many Americans are unaware. Please vote wisely in the upcoming gubernatorial and congressional elections. The future of our children is in the balance.

Art Yagodnik, Chesterton

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0