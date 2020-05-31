LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dems 'softening up' the public to accept radical restructuring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In April, my Times letter informed the public of the D.C. Democrats' plan for using the pandemic "to restructure things to fit our vision" (James Clyburn, S.C.), that is, to prolong fear, anxiety and financial distress through the shutdown in order to "soften up" the public into accepting the Democrats' radical agenda.

On May 15, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled her new 1,800-page stimulus bill which, as Mr. Clyburn predicted, is loaded with provisions that would significantly advance the Democrat's "restructuring" of America.

They include:

• cleverly worded, taxpayer funding for abortions

• mandatory voting-by-mail and elimination of all voter ID protection

• generous payments to "immigrants without Social Security numbers"

• taxpayer funded bailouts for big Democratic states: New York, California, Illinois, etc.

Also, the term "cannabis" (marijuana) is mentioned 68 times in the bill, "jobs" 52 times, and the word "hire" only 17 times, thus confirming the Democrats' misguided priorities.