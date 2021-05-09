LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dems subverting Trump successes

Beloved and highly respected TV personality Hugh Downs once said: "Hatred is never anything but fear — if you feared no one, you would hate no one."

Unfortunately, Biden and his Washington Democrats feared Donald Trump the moment he announced his intention to run for president. Thus began the ugliest hate campaign this country has ever seen. For over five years they have spewed hate, lies, violence and destruction against this man and they continue their goal to destroy him even after he is out of office. They have wasted thousands of hours of legislative time and millions of taxpayer dollars trying to indict him on charges they knew all along were false. Our DOJ was corrupted, our courts compromised and the American people misled.

After two months in office, all Biden has accomplished is the destruction of the successes Trump promised and gave the American people. Biden has eliminated thousands of good jobs, destroyed our energy independence, removed the security of our borders, skipped regular press conferences and made promises he'll never keep. This man talks of unity while his party continues to tear us apart.

The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is that Donald Trump honestly loves the United States and the American people. Biden — not so. God help us all.

Rob Klett, Valparaiso

