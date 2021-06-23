LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dems want Jan. 6 facts hidden

You would have thought the FBI had finally caught John Dillinger. The mayor of Chicago along with her police chief held a major press conference. Who was caught? An off-duty Chicago police officer dared to participate in the Jan. 6 "insurrection".

Nancy Pelosi called it an "armed insurrection."

And just in case you missed the "death" count, one person died of a drug overdose, two died of heart attacks, one officer died of an unrelated stroke the following day, and two officers committed suicide weeks later. The final death was unarmed Ashli Babbitt, a retired Air Force veteran. She was killed by a still unnamed Capitol police officer.

Karol Chwiesiuk is the Chicago officer who was arrested and released on bond. Hundreds are still in jail in DC. They have been charged with trespassing and are not being allowed to bond out. Democrats would prefer that you don't know the facts.

Bill Finik, Valparaiso

