LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dems will rue day Marxists took over

After the two recent rulings by the Supreme Court of the United States, the extent of the corruption of our federal government can no longer be in doubt. In one case, SCOTUS refuses making a ruling to look at evidence of a state official changing voting law in broad daylight, then in the next case granting a New York prosecutor the unconstitutional power to access evidence with no probable cause. Coincidentally, both rulings go against President Trump!

We are no longer a nation guided by rule of law. We have now become a nation of Marxist rulers intent on “canceling” any citizen who disagrees with the ruling class. I’m sure avid Democrats are joyous for now, just like the people of Russia, Cuba, China and Venezuela were when those Marxists took over. I give them a couple of years before they regret their decision to surrender their freedom and realize the phony elections now keep them permanently under the thumb of the elites.